Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Cahill Wealth Management LLC

Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 201.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,921 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after buying an additional 23,025,564 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,392,000 after buying an additional 7,646,591 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,363,000 after buying an additional 5,560,636 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

