Argent Trust Co Sells 299 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.44. 250,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.80. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

