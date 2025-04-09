Waddell & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBND opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

