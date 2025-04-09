Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) is Waddell & Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 507,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,001 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.9% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $58,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VSS opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.