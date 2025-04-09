Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,638 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Adobe by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Adobe by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $340.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.85. The stock has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.54.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

