First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 984,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 90,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,815,000 after buying an additional 40,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,256,000. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 244,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 169,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

