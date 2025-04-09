TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLL. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 324,332 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,752,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,285,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $5,014,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 113,068 shares in the last quarter.

TSLL opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

