747 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Purchased by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $228.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.28. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.8888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

