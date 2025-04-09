Cutler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,707 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cutler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company's stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company's stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $456.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $530.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.8121 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

