Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.15. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Annaly Capital Management traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 2564086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NLY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 3.4 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.24%. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 176.10%.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Annaly Capital Management
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why Markets Suddenly See Opportunity in These Emerging Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.