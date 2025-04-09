Evexia Wealth LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.32.

NYSE:UPS opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.13 and a 1-year high of $153.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.82. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

