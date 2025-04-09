Aviva PLC Has $9.32 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1,337.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,901 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 64,160.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 84.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.70 and a 12-month high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

