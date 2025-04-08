Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.65 and last traded at $54.19, with a volume of 9407221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

