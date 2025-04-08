Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.65 and last traded at $54.19, with a volume of 9407221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
