Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush set a $250.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.24.

CVNA traded up $8.46 on Tuesday, hitting $176.33. 9,863,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,555. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.31 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $292.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $2,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,016,895.44. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total value of $8,924,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,033,660.22. This represents a 20.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,810 shares of company stock valued at $61,698,820. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

