SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Raises Dividend to $2.54 Per Share

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.5423 per share by the software maker on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a 6.6% increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39.

SAP has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. SAP has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SAP to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

NYSE SAP opened at $241.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.56. SAP has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $293.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SAP stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in SAP SE by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in SAP were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

