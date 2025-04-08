Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,562 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $34,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

