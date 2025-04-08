Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHIFree Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,562 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $34,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

