Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $10.84 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in IQVIA by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in IQVIA by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $154.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.55. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.42 and a 52-week high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Stephens started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective (up from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

