Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $56,154.33 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00051205 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00013606 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00005729 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001272 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234,789.66 or 3.00545801 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navio_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is nav.io.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.