Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,063 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $9,497,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

Starbucks Stock Down 7.0 %

SBUX stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.38. The firm has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

