Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 301 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in General Electric by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.73.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $166.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $146.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21. The stock has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.56 and a 200-day moving average of $187.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

