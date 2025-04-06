Aristides Capital LLC Has $832,000 Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 86.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,455,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,803,000 after purchasing an additional 56,919 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,073.94. The trade was a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 6.1 %

About ACI Worldwide

Shares of ACIW opened at $50.18 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

