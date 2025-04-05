Solstein Capital LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1,306.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,903,846,000 after buying an additional 2,364,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,088 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,273,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $800,637,000 after buying an additional 774,956 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 7.7 %

NYSE UBER opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.41.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

