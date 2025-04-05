Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 367 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.0% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $422.67 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $268.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.37.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

