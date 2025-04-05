Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,892,183 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 363% from the previous session’s volume of 624,365 shares.The stock last traded at $26.29 and had previously closed at $27.87.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 4.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.22.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF
About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.