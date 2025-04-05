Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,892,183 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 363% from the previous session’s volume of 624,365 shares.The stock last traded at $26.29 and had previously closed at $27.87.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,122,000.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

