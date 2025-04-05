Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Position Decreased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $106.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day moving average is $169.66. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

