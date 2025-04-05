Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.70 and last traded at $56.75. Approximately 3,129,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,139,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

