Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,235,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,659,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $422.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.37.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

