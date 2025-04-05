Smith Moore & CO. Buys 440 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after buying an additional 1,463,799 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $258,750,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134,539 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,602 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,018,000 after purchasing an additional 209,174 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $75.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $85.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

