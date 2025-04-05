Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,760,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.