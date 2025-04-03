Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Constellium Stock Performance

CSTM stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. Constellium has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 9.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Constellium by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Constellium by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

