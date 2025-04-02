Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,800 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the February 28th total of 769,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Pola Orbis stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.35. Pola Orbis has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

