Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,800 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the February 28th total of 769,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
Shares of Pola Orbis stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.35. Pola Orbis has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.
About Pola Orbis
