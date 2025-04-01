Trexquant Investment LP Invests $19.99 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,376 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.15.

Shares of URI opened at $625.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $684.08 and a 200 day moving average of $754.67. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $585.27 and a 1-year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

