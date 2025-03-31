St. James Investment Company LLC Has $17.26 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

St. James Investment Company LLC trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises about 3.0% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $17,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $251,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $161,052,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,746,000 after buying an additional 856,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,290,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,914,000 after acquiring an additional 768,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,799,000 after acquiring an additional 646,459 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 2.2 %

CTVA stock opened at $61.08 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.