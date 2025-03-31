Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Releases Earnings Results

Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($9.78) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Reserve Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSRV remained flat at $174.99 on Monday. Reserve Petroleum has a 12-month low of $142.96 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.37.

Reserve Petroleum Company Profile

The Reserve Petroleum Company, an independent oil and gas company, engages in oil and natural gas exploration, development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. It owns producing properties and non-producing mineral interests in the north and south-central United States.

