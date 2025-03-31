PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.400-12.750 EPS.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.92. PVH has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $149.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

