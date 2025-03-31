Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Declines By 30.3%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EDPFY

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

Shares of EDPFY stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.90. 29,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,383. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $46.22.

(Get Free Report)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.