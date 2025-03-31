Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Declines By 30.3%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EDPFY
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EDP – Energias de Portugal
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.