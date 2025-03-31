Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Grown Rogue International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GRUSF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.52. 9,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Grown Rogue International has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

