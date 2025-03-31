Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Grown Rogue International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GRUSF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.52. 9,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Grown Rogue International has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.90.
About Grown Rogue International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grown Rogue International
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.