CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $335.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.41 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

