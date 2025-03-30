Summit Securities Group LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. Blue Owl Capital makes up about 0.5% of Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 144.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

In related news, Director Chris Temple acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.05 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.73%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

