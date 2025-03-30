Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

RSP opened at $171.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.34 and its 200-day moving average is $179.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

