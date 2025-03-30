Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $4.00 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00023370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,394,265,282 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

