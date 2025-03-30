Blair William & Co. IL Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,456 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

