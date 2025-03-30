Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $24.54 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $24,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,794,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

