The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Down 56.8% in March

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 781.0 days.
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
Shares of BKGFF traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $66.74.
About The Berkeley Group
