The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Down 56.8% in March

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 781.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of BKGFF traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.