Rubrik (RBRK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) recently:

3/18/2025 – Rubrik had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Rubrik had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Rubrik had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Rubrik had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Rubrik had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Rubrik had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Rubrik had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Rubrik had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Rubrik was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Rubrik had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Rubrik had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Rubrik is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of RBRK traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.08. 1,545,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,424. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion and a PE ratio of -5.38. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $193,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828.43. This represents a 94.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $122,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,386,945.22. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 621,254 shares of company stock valued at $41,195,389.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Rubrik by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,610,000 after purchasing an additional 418,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

