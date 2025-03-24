Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) Insider JoAnne Stephenson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) insider JoAnne Stephenson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.89 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,910.00 ($30,761.01).

Helia Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Helia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Helia Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.75%. Helia Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About Helia Group

Helia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the loan mortgage insurance business primarily in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans; and portfolio of seasoned home loans.

