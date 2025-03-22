Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 94.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 432,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,747,000 after acquiring an additional 210,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,441,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 581,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 18.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,481,000 after purchasing an additional 104,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 69.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,404,000 after buying an additional 104,210 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,367,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $1,682,326.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,620,592.18. The trade was a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $130.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.36. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.58 and a 1-year high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

