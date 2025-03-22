775 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $160.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.37 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.07 and a 200-day moving average of $166.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

