Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Evergy by 5,983.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

