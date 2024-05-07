LSV Asset Management Sells 53,493 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,493 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $23,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AMC Networks by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 206.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

AMCX opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

